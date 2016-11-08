FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Vectrus reports Q3 earnings per share $0.60
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vectrus reports Q3 earnings per share $0.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Vectrus Inc

* Vectrus reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.60

* Q3 revenue fell 5.1 percent to $283.8 million

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.60

* Vectrus Inc says as of Sept. 30, 2016, Vectrus total backlog was $2.1 billion and funded backlog was $768 million

* Says lower end of FY revenue range increased to $1.19 billion from $1.18 billion

* Vectrus Inc says lower end of revenue range increases to $1,190 million from $1,180 million for 2016

* Vectrus Inc says diluted EPS range changes to $2.12 to $2.28 per share, from $2.07 to $2.32 per share for 2016

* Says FY diluted EPS range changes to $2.12 to $2.28 per share, from $2.07 to $2.32 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
