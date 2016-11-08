FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Global Eagle, Shareco of HNA Group to form a joint venture
#Funds News
November 8, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Global Eagle, Shareco of HNA Group to form a joint venture

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

* GEE enters into agreement with Shareco of HNA Group to make major investment in GEE and to form a joint venture to provide inflight entertainment and connectivity services in China

* Global Eagle Entertainment - Shareco plans to invest up to $416 million in GEE stock at $11 per share through primary and secondary share purchases

* Shareco will make an initial primary equity investment in gee of approximately $103 million

* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - Shareco will also make contemplated additional primary and secondary common equity purchases upon formation of JV

* Global Eagle Entertainment - GEE and Shareco would form a JV to provide IFEC and passenger monetization services to HNA Airlines

* Global Eagle Entertainment - Shareco agreed to acquire newly issued shares of GEE for $11/share, resulting in a 9.9 pct post-investment ownership stake

* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - GEE is expected to own up to 49 pct of JV, and Shareco would own remainder

* Global Eagle - upon completion of second investment, Shareco would have right to nominate GEE board seats proportionate to its ownership position in GEE

* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - GEE expects that completion of Shareco's initial primary investment will occur during first half of 2017

* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - expects completion of JV and second stage equity investments completed later in 2017

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
