BRIEF-Convergys reports Q3 earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Convergys Corp -

* Sees 2016 consolidated constant currency revenue growth flat, revised from prior guidance to approximate 2 percent

* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share growth of 4 percent to 5 percent, revised from prior guidance of 7 percent to 9 percent

* Convergys reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $741 million versus i/b/e/s view $760.5 million

* Q3 revenue $741 million versus i/b/e/s view $760.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S