Nov 8 (Reuters) - SkyWest Inc

* SkyWest generated 2.83 billion available seat miles (ASMs) for October 2016, compared to 3.01 billion asms for October 2015

* Oct. load factor 83.4 percent versus 83.4 percent last year

* SkyWest, Inc. reports combined October 2016 traffic for SkyWest airlines and ExpressJet airlines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: