10 months ago
BRIEF-Concho Resources reports Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.32
November 8, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Concho Resources reports Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.32

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Concho Resources Inc

* Full-Year 2016 lease operating expense guidance lowered to $6.00 per boe

* Raised full-year 2016 production growth target to 5%

* Concho Resources Inc says delivered quarterly production of 14.1 million boe, or 152.9 mboepd

* For Q4 of 2016, Concho expects production to average between 164 mboepd and 167 mboepd

* Concho Resources Inc- company expects to complete 60 to 70 gross wells during Q4 of 2016

* For 2017, company's board approved a capital budget of $1.6 billion

* Average daily crude oil production for Q3 of 2016 totaled 91.1 thousand barrels

* Concho Resources Inc- expect to execute a $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion capital program during 2017

* Concho Resources Inc sees 2016 production growth of up 5 percent

* Average daily natural gas production for q3 totaled 370.6 million cubic feet (mmcf)

* Concho Resources Inc says for 2017, company's board approved a capital budget of $1.6 billion

* For 2017, expects to grow oil volumes by more than 20% year-over-year and total company production growth of 17% to 20%

* Concho Resources Inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 loss per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

