BRIEF-Mbia reports Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* Net investment income for U.S. Public finance insurance segment was $29 million for both Q3 of 2016 and prior year's Q3
Nov 8 Algoma Central Corp -
* Algoma Central Corporation reports operating results for the three and nine months ended september 30, 2016
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.61 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue C$115,300 versus C$125,100 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc :
* Vaalco Energy Inc - in Q3 of 2016, production decreased 20 pct from 4,725 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in Q2 of 2016 to 3,772 bopd