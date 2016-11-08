BRIEF-Mbia reports Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* Net investment income for U.S. Public finance insurance segment was $29 million for both Q3 of 2016 and prior year's Q3
Nov 9 InnerWorkings Inc :
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $1.08 bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* InnerWorkingsannounces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.075 bln to $1.082 bln
* Q3 revenue $280 mln versus I/B/E/S view $267.3 mln
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31 to $0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vaalco Energy Inc - in Q3 of 2016, production decreased 20 pct from 4,725 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in Q2 of 2016 to 3,772 bopd