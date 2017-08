Nov 9 (Reuters) - AeroCentury Corp :

* AeroCentury Corp. earns $530,000, or $0.34 per share, in Q316; adds $69 mln of regional jet aircraft to portfolio; portfolio utilization remains strong at 93 pct

* Q3 revenue $7.4 mln versus $7.8 mln

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34