BRIEF-LivePerson announces Q3 2016 financial results

Nov 9 (Reuters) - LivePerson Inc :

* LivePerson Inc - on target for approximately $14 mln of expense reductions in 2016 as compared to 2015

* LivePerson Inc - sees Q4 revenue $55.8 mln - $56.8 mln

* Sees Q4 GAAP net loss per share $0.05 - $0.03

* LivePerson Inc sees full year 2016 revenue $222.5 - $223.5 mln

* Sees Q4 adjusted net income per share $0.01 - $0.02

* FY2016 earnings per share view -$0.05, revenue view $223.3 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $56.6 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LivePerson Inc - sees FY diluted adjusted net loss per share $0.09 - $0.07

* Liveperson Inc sees FY 2016 GAAP net loss per share $(0.34) - $(0.32)

* LivePerson Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.05

* Q3 loss per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share view -$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $54.5 mln versus I/B/E/S view $54.5 mln