BRIEF-Luby's reports FY 2016 and Q4 results

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Luby's Inc :

* Luby's Inc says restaurant sales in Q4 decreased to $91.8 mln versus $115.4 mln in Q4 fiscal 2015

* Luby's Inc- entered into a new senior secured credit agreement with a five year term for a total loan commitment of $65.0 mln

* Quarterly total sales $97.7 mln versus $122.1 mln

* Luby's reports fiscal year 2016 and fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: