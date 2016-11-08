BRIEF-Luby's reports FY 2016 and Q4 results

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Luby's Inc :
* Luby's Inc says restaurant sales in Q4 decreased to $91.8 mln versus $115.4 mln in Q4 fiscal 2015
* Luby's Inc- entered into a new senior secured credit agreement with a five year term for a total loan commitment of $65.0 mln
* Quarterly total sales $97.7 mln versus $122.1 mln
* Luby's reports fiscal year 2016 and fourth quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.27