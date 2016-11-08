FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Freehold Royalties Ltd achieves outlines 2017 guidance
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Freehold Royalties Ltd achieves outlines 2017 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Freehold Royalties Ltd :

* Freehold Royalties Ltd - revised our 2016 production guidance from 11,700 boe/d to 12,000 boe/d

* Freehold Royalties Ltd says Freehold's production averaged a record 12,281 boe/d, a 9 pct improvement over Q3-2015 and 2 pct increase over Q2-2016

* Freehold Royalties Ltd sees 2017 average production of 11,000 boe/d

* Freehold Royalties Ltd - expect to maintain monthly dividend rate through next quarter

* Freehold Royalties Ltd. achieves record quarterly production and outlines 2017 guidance

* Q3 FFO per share C$0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.