Nov 8 (Reuters) - Neenah Paper Inc

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.99

* Neenah Paper Inc says for 2016, expect annual capital expenditures of approximately $75 million

* Neenah reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.95 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $232.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $243.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: