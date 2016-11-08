FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Northern Oil and Gas, inc announces 2016 Q3 results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Northern Oil and Gas, inc announces 2016 Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Northern Oil and Gas Inc

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - qtrly production totaled 1,236,708 barrels of oil equivalent

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - continues to expect 2016 total production to be down approximately 15 pct compared to 2015 production levels

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc - recorded a non-cash ceiling test impairment of $43.8 million in q3 of 2016

* Northern Oil and Gas Inc sees 2016 production expenses (per boe) $8.75 - $9.25

* Northern Oil and Gas-production in q3 was negatively impacted by about 600 boe/day due to wells shut-in while completion activities occurred on offsetting locations

* Northern Oil and Gas announces 2016 third quarter results and reaffirmation of $350 million borrowing base under revolving credit facility

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.74

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.