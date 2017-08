Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sunlink Health Systems Inc -

* Sunlink Health Systems' subsidiary reaches agreement to sell medical office building complex in Ellijay, Georgia

* Says expects to recognize a pre-tax gain on sale of approximately $2.4 million

* Deal for approximately $4.9 million

