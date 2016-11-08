FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Wheeler REIT reports Q3 FFO per share $0.03
#Market News
November 8, 2016

BRIEF-Wheeler REIT reports Q3 FFO per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc

* Wheeler real estate investment trust, inc. Announces 2016 third quarter financial results

* Says management has established Q4 2016 pro forma AFFO per share guidance of $0.21 on an annualized basis

* Qtrly property net operating income from continuing operations increased by 63 pct to about $8.0 million.

* Q3 FFO per share $0.03

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue rose 65 percent to $11.9 million

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted pro forma FFO per share $0.21

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
