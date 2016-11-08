FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Vaalco Energy Inc reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.00
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vaalco Energy Inc reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Vaalco Energy Inc :

* Vaalco Energy Inc - in Q3 of 2016, production decreased 20 pct from 4,725 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in Q2 of 2016 to 3,772 bopd

* Total oil and natural gas sales for Q3 of 2016 were $14.6 million, compared to $17.5 million

* Vaalco Energy - on Sept 30, notified sonangol p&p, its jv partner in angola, that it was withdrawing from joint operating agreement with sonangol p&p

* Vaalco Energy Inc - full year 2016 capital expenditures on an accrual basis are expected to be less than $1.0 million

* Vaalco Energy Inc - has taken actions to begin closing its office in angola and does not intend to conduct future activities in angola

* Vaalco Energy Inc announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

