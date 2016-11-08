Nov 8 Vaalco Energy Inc :

* Vaalco Energy Inc - in Q3 of 2016, production decreased 20 pct from 4,725 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in Q2 of 2016 to 3,772 bopd

* Total oil and natural gas sales for Q3 of 2016 were $14.6 million, compared to $17.5 million

* Vaalco Energy - on Sept 30, notified sonangol p&p, its jv partner in angola, that it was withdrawing from joint operating agreement with sonangol p&p

* Vaalco Energy Inc - full year 2016 capital expenditures on an accrual basis are expected to be less than $1.0 million

* Vaalco Energy Inc - has taken actions to begin closing its office in angola and does not intend to conduct future activities in angola

* Vaalco Energy Inc announces third quarter 2016 results

