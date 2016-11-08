FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-PHH CORP - to complete evaluation of strategic alternatives by end of Jan
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-PHH CORP - to complete evaluation of strategic alternatives by end of Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Phh Corp :

* PHH Corp - intend to complete final phase of evaluation of strategic alternatives by end of january 2017

* PHH CORP - estimate total pre-tax losses related to exit from please, including operating losses, of $175 million to $205 million

* PHH Corp - we have decided to exit from please origination business

* Qtrly net revenues $197 million versus $169 million

* PHH - continuing to evaluate possible additional sales of remaining msr portfolio, evaluate action for real estate and servicing platforms

* Q3 revenue view $198.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PHH Corporation announces third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.