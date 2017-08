BRIEF-Phoenix New Media reports Q3 2016 unaudited financial results

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Phoenix New Media Ltd

* Phoenix New Media Ltd qtrly net advertising revenues increased by 3.5 pct to rmb310.4 million (us$46.6 million)

* Phoenix New Media Ltd - for q4 of 2016, net advertising revenues are expected to be between rmb306 million and rmb316 million

* Phoenix New Media Ltd says total revenues for q3 of 2016 were us$54.0 million

* Qtrly net income per diluted ads us$0.07

* Phoenix New Media reports third quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Sees q4 2016 revenue rmb 353 million to rmb 368 million

* Q3 revenue rmb 360 million versus rmb 390.4 million