Nov 9 (Reuters) - Keyera Corp :

* Keyera Corp. says Keyera remains on track to invest approximately $600 mln in 2016

* Keyera Corp. - expects growth capital investment in 2017 to range between $500 mln and $600 mln

* Keyera Corp. announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: