10 months ago
BRIEF-Heritage Insurance reports Q3 earnings per share $0.37
#Market News
November 8, 2016 / 10:42 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Heritage Insurance reports Q3 earnings per share $0.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc -

* Gross premiums earned were $164.7 million for Q3 of 2016 compared to $128.2 million for Q3 of 2015

* Heritage has received approximately 2,500 claims to date related to hurricane matthew

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.37

* Company expects pre-tax catastrophe losses could reach approximately $30 million, less than its full retention of $40 million

* Quarterly total operating revenue $109.31 million versus $ 89.24 million

* Q4 revenue view $109.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Current estimate for losses related to hurricane hermine is $4 million in quarter

* Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc reports financial results for third quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
