BRIEF-Providence Service Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Providence Service Corp -

* New $100 million share repurchase program is currently company's only outstanding repurchase program

* Providence Service Corporation reports solid third quarter 2016 results and $100 million share repurchase program

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 revenue $412.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $417 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations