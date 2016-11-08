FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services reports Q3 loss per share of C$0.12
November 8, 2016 / 11:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services reports Q3 loss per share of C$0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Savanna Energy Services Corp :

* Savanna Energy Services - closely monitoring capital markets for alternatives in refinancing $170 million of senior unsecured notes

* Savanna Energy - pricing is expected to remain competitive in near-term which will likely translate into lower operating margins in q4 2016 in canada

* Savanna Energy - has been negotiating with its customers in australia to re-contract its drilling and service rigs outside of formal tender process

* Savanna Energy Services Corp announces 3rd quarter 2016 results and reactivation of drilling rigs in the permian basin

* Q3 loss per share C$0.12

* Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue C$71.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$78.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

