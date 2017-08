Nov 8 (Reuters) - Morneau Shepell Inc :

* Morneau Shepell Inc - for three months ended Sept. 30, 2016, company reported $144.6 million in revenue, an increase of 2.7 per cent or $3.8 million

* Morneau shepell inc - qtrly profit $5.2 million versus loss of $3.5 million

* Morneau shepell reports 2016 third quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: