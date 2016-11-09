BRIEF-Hardwoods qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 revenue increased 54.8% year-over-year to $235.4 million
Nov 8 Alaris Royalty Corp :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Qtrly total revenue $23.3 million versus $23 million last year
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.46, revenue view C$25.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 revenue view C$116.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alaris Royalty Corp. Releases 2016 Q3 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about C$93.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 revenue increased 54.8% year-over-year to $235.4 million
* Notified verbally by United States FDA of its decision to place a clinical hold on heparc-2004
* Investors fear economic, geopolitical uncertainty if Trump wins