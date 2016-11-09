BRIEF-Hardwoods qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 revenue increased 54.8% year-over-year to $235.4 million
Nov 8 Centric Health Corp :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Centric Health reports continued strong financial results for third quarter of 2016
* Q3 revenue rose 1.3 percent to C$42.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notified verbally by United States FDA of its decision to place a clinical hold on heparc-2004
