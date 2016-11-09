BRIEF-Petrus Resources qtrly loss per share $0.10

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Petrus Resources Ltd :

* Company's current production is 8,500 boe/d

* Year end production is expected to exceed 9,000 boe/d once remaining 2016 drills are on stream

* Q3 average production 7,100 boe/d (30% oil and liquids) versus 8,668 boe/d (38% oil and liquids) reported for Q3 of 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.10

* Petrus Resources announces third quarter 2016 financial & operating results