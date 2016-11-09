FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals provides update on Heparc-2004
November 9, 2016 / 1:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals provides update on Heparc-2004

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Notified verbally by United States FDA of its decision to place a clinical hold on heparc-2004

* Arrowhead has not yet received written notice of clinical hold from FDA

* FDA did not indicate clinical hold was based on any human findings

* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals - clinical hold was prompted by deaths at highest dose of an ongoing non-human primate toxicology study

* Cause of these animal deaths is unknown and under investigation

* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals - study on hold while co provides responses to questions arising from a nonclinical toxicology study in non-human primate

* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals provides update on heparc-2004 study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

