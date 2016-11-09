BRIEF-Hardwoods qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 revenue increased 54.8% year-over-year to $235.4 million
Nov 8 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Notified verbally by United States FDA of its decision to place a clinical hold on heparc-2004
* Arrowhead has not yet received written notice of clinical hold from FDA
* FDA did not indicate clinical hold was based on any human findings
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals - clinical hold was prompted by deaths at highest dose of an ongoing non-human primate toxicology study
* Cause of these animal deaths is unknown and under investigation
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals - study on hold while co provides responses to questions arising from a nonclinical toxicology study in non-human primate
* Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals provides update on heparc-2004 study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 revenue increased 54.8% year-over-year to $235.4 million
* Investors fear economic, geopolitical uncertainty if Trump wins
* Year end production is expected to exceed 9,000 boe/d once remaining 2016 drills are on stream