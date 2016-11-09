BRIEF-Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals provides update on Heparc-2004
* Notified verbally by United States FDA of its decision to place a clinical hold on heparc-2004
Nov 8 Hardwoods Distribution Inc :
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 0.39
* Q3 revenue increased 54.8% year-over-year to $235.4 million
* Qtrly earnings per share, as reported $0.35
* Q3 revenue view C$259.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hardwoods announces record third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notified verbally by United States FDA of its decision to place a clinical hold on heparc-2004
* Investors fear economic, geopolitical uncertainty if Trump wins
* Year end production is expected to exceed 9,000 boe/d once remaining 2016 drills are on stream