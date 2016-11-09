FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Black Diamond qtrly loss per share C$0.18
November 9, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Black Diamond qtrly loss per share C$0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Black Diamond Group Ltd

* Weak commodity price environment that persisted through first half of 2016 resulted in lower activity in quarter

* Board has approved 2017 capital spending plan of C$20.0 million

* Qtrly loss per share C$0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Black Diamond reports third quarter 2016 results & announces 2017 capital plan

* Q3 revenue fell 54 percent to C$27.4 million

* Q3 revenue view C$38.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* All figures in C$

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
