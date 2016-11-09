UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 9
Nov 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 281 points, or 4.1 percent lower, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down almost 3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Nov 9 Black Diamond Group Ltd
* Weak commodity price environment that persisted through first half of 2016 resulted in lower activity in quarter
* Board has approved 2017 capital spending plan of C$20.0 million
* Qtrly loss per share C$0.18
* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Black Diamond reports third quarter 2016 results & announces 2017 capital plan
* Q3 revenue fell 54 percent to C$27.4 million
* Q3 revenue view C$38.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* All figures in C$
* Asia shares slump, US S&P 500 futures skid in Brexit re-run
