UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 9
Nov 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 281 points, or 4.1 percent lower, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down almost 3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Nov 9 Bnk Petroleum Inc
* Q3 production decreased to 1,024 boepd, a decrease of 34% compared to prior year q3
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Bnk petroleum inc. Announces 3rd quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia shares slump, US S&P 500 futures skid in Brexit re-run
BEIJING, Nov 9 China said it will work with the new U.S. president to ensure the steady and sound development of bilateral ties.