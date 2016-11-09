BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration Ltd announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd :

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Qtrly share loss C$0.06

* Second half 2016 production expenditure guidance of C$9.10/boe remains unchanged

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share C$0.06

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - Q4 2016 forecast capital expenditures of approximately C$25 million

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - Bellatrix's second half and full year 2016 guidance forecasts remain consistent with levels previously announced on Sept 19,2016

* Q3 revenue C$56.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$59.5 million