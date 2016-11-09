FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration Ltd announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bellatrix Exploration Ltd announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bellatrix Exploration Ltd :

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd announces third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Qtrly share loss C$0.06

* Second half 2016 production expenditure guidance of C$9.10/boe remains unchanged

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share C$0.06

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - Q4 2016 forecast capital expenditures of approximately C$25 million

* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd - Bellatrix's second half and full year 2016 guidance forecasts remain consistent with levels previously announced on Sept 19,2016

* Q3 revenue C$56.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$59.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.