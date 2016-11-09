FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-China Yuchai International increases profitability in third quarter 2016
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-China Yuchai International increases profitability in third quarter 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - China Yuchai International Ltd

* China Yuchai International increases profitability in third quarter 2016

* China Yuchai International qtrly total number of engines sold was 66,013 units compared with 84,170 units in Q3 of 2015

* China Yuchai International says net inventory at end of sept 30, 2016 was rmb 1.6 billion compared with RMB 1.7 billion at end of 2015

* China Yuchai International says "off-road engine sales have been affected by ongoing transition from tier 2 to more advanced tier 3 emission standards"

* Q3 earnings per share RMB 1.89

* Q3 revenue fell 4 percent to RMB 2.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
