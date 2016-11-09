BRIEF-GCP Applied Technologies Q3 adjusted EPS $0.35

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gcp Applied Technologies Inc :
* Qtrly net sales $ 342.5 million versus $389.7 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted eps $1.38 to $1.45
* Sees FY net sales, constant currency growth of 1% to 3%
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted ebit $210 million to $218 million
* GCP Applied Technologies reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Q3 earnings per share $0.30
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40