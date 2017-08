Nov 9 (Reuters) - Xunlei Ltd :

* Diluted loss per ads from continuing operations in Q3 of 2016 was US$0.1135

* Non-Gaap diluted loss from continuing operations per ads in Q3 of 2016 was US$0.0795

* Xunlei announces unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended september 30, 2016

* Q3 revenue rose 22.1 percent to $40.9 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $38 million to $43 million