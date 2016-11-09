FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 9, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kandi technologies reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Kandi Technologies Group Inc

* Says total revenues decreased 87.4 pct to $6.4 million for Q3 of 2016

* Expects JV Company to deliver 2,000 to 2,200 EV products in Q4

* Kandi Technologies Group will introduce two new EV models in 2017

* China's government "preceded review on subsidies paid to ev manufacturers" that caused 2015 subsidy payments remain unpaid industry-wide

* Kandi Technologies reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $28 million to $30 million

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

