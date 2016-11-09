FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Dish Network reports Q3 EPS $0.64
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Dish Network reports Q3 EPS $0.64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp

* Dish network corp closed Q3 with 13.643 million Pay-tv subscribers, compared to 13.909 million Pay-tv subscribers at end of Q3 2015

* Pay-tv ARPU for q3 totaled $89.44, compared to Q3 2015 Pay-tv ARPU of $86.33

* Dish network in Q3, activated about 736,000 gross new Pay-tv subscribers compared to about 751,000 gross new Pay-tv subscribers in prior year's Q3

* Qtrly Pay-tv subscriber churn rate was 2.11 percent versus 1.86 percent for Q3 2015

* Net Pay-tv subscribers declined approximately 116,000 in Q3, compared to a loss of approximately 23,000 in Q3 2015

* Dish lost approximately 20,000 net broadband subscribers in Q3, bringing its broadband subscriber base to approximately 593,000

* Dish network reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 revenue $3.75 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.74 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
