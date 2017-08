Nov 9 (Reuters) - Materialise NV

* Materialise reports third quarter 2016 results

* Total revenue for Q3 of 2016 increased by 11.0% to 28,736 kEUR compared to 25,883 kEUR for q3 of 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.00

* Qtrly revenue $32.1 million

* Expect that revenues for fiscal year 2016 will be at lower end of guidance range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: