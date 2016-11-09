FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Magellan Health reports third quarter 2016 financial results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Magellan Health reports third quarter 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Magellan Health Inc

* Magellan Health reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Magellan Health says raises 2016 guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.38, revenue view $4.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.86 to $3.24

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $4.78 billion to $5.02 billion

* Magellan Health says now expect revenue to be in range of $4.78 to $ 5.02 billion for 2016

* Magellan Health says as compared to updated segment profit guidance range for 2016, currently expect that "solid segment profit growth in 2017"

* Q3 earnings per share $1.06

* Q3 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.22 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.