BRIEF-Eagle Pharma Q3 earnings per share $0.73

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc says royalty income increased to $26.2 million during Q3 of 2016 compared to $2.4 million for prior year period;

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc says sales of Ryanodex grew 92% to $2.5 million during Q3 of 2016 compared to $1.3 million for prior year period

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc - sales of Ryanodex grew 92% to $2.5 million during Q3 of 2016 compared to $1.3 million for prior year period

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 revenue $37.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $41.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: