Nov 9 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp

* First Majestic reports third quarter financial results

* Says consolidated AISC for quarter was $10.52 per ounce, representing a 4% decrease compared to previous quarter

* Q3 revenue rose 78 percent to $79.3 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S