BRIEF-Clearstream announces third quarter 2016 financial results

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Clearstream Energy Services Inc

* Clearstream Energy Services announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Clearstream Energy Services says effect of Fort McMurray fires continued to impact Clearstream's operations and people during Q3

* Clearstream Energy Services says expect financial impact of fires will extend into Q4

* Qtrly revenue $67.8 million versus $116.7 million

* Clearstream Energy Services says sees total financial impact of Fort McMurray fires on Clearstream's business will be lost revenue of at least $35.0 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Revenue for Q4 of 2016 is expected to be slightly lower compared to Q3 of 2016

* Clearstream Energy Services says fabrication demand is expected to remain weak during Q4 due to continued project and pipeline delays, deferrals

* Clearstream Energy Services says Fort McMurray fires estimated loss in revenue of $5.0 million during Q3