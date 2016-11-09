BRIEF-Impax Q3 adjusted EPS $0.37
* Sees total company revenues of approximately $840 million to $855 million (previously $900 million to $940 million)
Nov 9 Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.67, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Advancepierre Foods reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
* Q3 sales $393.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $408.6 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.65 to $1.75
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.29
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.545 billion to $1.575 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 9 Beauty products maker Coty Inc's quarterly revenue fell 3 percent, due to a slump in demand across its businesses, including fragrances and color cosmetics.
BRUSSELS, Nov 9 Dow Chemical and DuPont have provided key data allowing European Union antitrust regulators to resume scrutiny of their $130 billion merger, the European Commission said on Wednesday.