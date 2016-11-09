BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q3 adjusted EPS $1.62

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

* Still anticipate delivering double-digit growth in adjusted eps in 2017

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gross yield increased 1.5%. Adjusted net yield increased 3.4% on a constant currency basis.

* Norwegian cruise line holdings ltd - sees q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 to $0.57

* Norwegian cruise line holdings ltd - on track to deliver double-digit growth in adjusted eps in 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Norwegian cruise line holdings ltd - looking to first half of 2017, advanced bookings are ahead of prior year's record levels at higher prices

* Norwegian cruise line holdings reports financial results for the third quarter 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.62

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.50

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.38 to $3.42

* Q3 revenue $1.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.49 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: