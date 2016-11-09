FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Chorus Aviation announces third quarter earnings
November 9, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Chorus Aviation announces third quarter earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc

* Chorus Aviation announces third quarter earnings and aircraft leasing transaction with Air Nostrum

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.16

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.24 excluding items

* Chorus Aviation says expects definitive documentation for EDC loan facility and leases with Air Nostrum for 2016 aircraft deliveries to be completed in Q4

* Chorus Aviation says in 2017, five new CRJ900 regional jets will be added to fleet of Q400 aircraft leased into CPA operation

* Chorus Aviation says expect to acquire and lease four new CRJ1000 regional jets to Air Nostrum by end of October 2017

* Chorus Aviation says secured a letter of offer from export development Canada for debt financing of up to 80% of net purchase price of each CRJ1000

* Chorus Aviation says four new CRJ1000 regional jets are scheduled to be delivered in November and December 2016, and in July and October 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
