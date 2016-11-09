BRIEF-Impax Q3 adjusted EPS $0.37

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc

* Company updates full year 2016 financial guidance

* Sees total company revenues of approximately $840 million to $855 million (previously $900 million to $940 million)

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $40 million to $50 million (previously $40 million)

* Sees 2016 adjusted eps of approximately $1.10 to $1.20 per diluted share (previously $1.57 to $1.70)

* Gross margin in q3 2016 was a loss of 111.9% compared to gross margin of 37.6% in prior year period

* Impax laboratories - decrease in q3 gross margin primarily due to impairment charge related to teva deal, impairment charges for products manufactured in middlesex facility

* Impax reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 gaap loss per share $2.51

* Q3 revenue $227.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $234.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: