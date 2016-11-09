FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-First majestic posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.05
#Market News
November 9, 2016

BRIEF-First majestic posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp

* Qtrly silver production increased 20% to 3.1 million ounces

* First majestic silver corp - qtrly silver equivalent production increased 27 pct to 4.5 million ounces

* First majestic silver corp - qtrly all-in sustaining costs decreased 27 pct to $10.52 per payable silver ounce

* First majestic reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 78 percent to $79.3 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
