BRIEF-First majestic posts Q3 earnings per share of $0.05

Nov 9 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp

* Qtrly silver production increased 20% to 3.1 million ounces

* First majestic silver corp - qtrly silver equivalent production increased 27 pct to 4.5 million ounces

* First majestic silver corp - qtrly all-in sustaining costs decreased 27 pct to $10.52 per payable silver ounce

* First majestic reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 78 percent to $79.3 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S