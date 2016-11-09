FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Tribune Media Company reports third quarter 2016 results
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 12:36 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tribune Media Company reports third quarter 2016 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tribune Media Co

* Tribune Media Co - Expect to continue our cost reduction initiatives into 2017

* Tribune Media Co - Revising our full year financial guidance for 2016

* Tribune Media Co- For full year 2016, company expects consolidated revenues to be between $2.147 billion and $2.179 billion

* Tribune Media-Adjusting for impact of core dollars shifting into olympics, estimate core advertising remained essentially flat in quarter , consistent with H1 2016

* Sees FY 2016 consolidated revenues to be between $2.147 billion and $2.179 billion

* Tribune Media - Qtrly results "would have been even better but for Trump campaign's substantially lower than expected spend on television advertising"

* Tribune Media Co - Full-year gross political advertising revenue will be about $161 million

* Sees FY 2016 consolidated adjusted EBITDA to be between $565 million and $585 million

* Tribune Media Co- For full year 2016, company expects capital expenditures to be approximately $107 million

* Tribune Media Co - "We expect to continue our cost reduction initiatives into 2017"

* FY2016 revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tribune Media Co - Continue to work with our financial advisors on a strategic review of company's assets

* Tribune Media Co - Considering other actions, including but not limited to returns of capital to shareholders and debt repayment

* Tribune Media - Revising 2016 guidance due to lower than expected political ad revenue from presidential campaign and fall in core advertising revenue

* Tribune Media-Sees $18 million-$20 million in expense savings on annualized basis going forward from steps to identify additional efficiencies in cost structure

* Tribune Media Company reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share $1.61

* Q3 revenue $518.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $547.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.